2018 Is Here! A Brief Golf Season Overview And Teaser
When the wild antics of the fall season finally wore off after those zany PGA Tour Playoffs(C)--okay, that's all a gigantic leap--2017 turned out to be a very special golf season. So good, that I think you'll agree Ryan Herrington's list of things we've already forgotten endorses the strength of 2017 (hint: a 62 in a major, Steph Curry played respectably in a Web.com Tour event, etc...).
Oh sure, we had another embarrassing rules-related brouhaha, more expansion of the golf course footprint, longer rounds, faster greens and more awareness that we have serious overall product oversaturation. But given these issues and two potentially so-so major venues in Erin Hills and Quail Hollow, the year might not have turned out as well as it did. Instead, it will go down as a very special year in the game, especially when coupled with stellar stuff from the women's and amateur game, along with continued momentum for Golden Age design values.
The defining moment they'll show 20 years from now remains Jordan Spieth's eagle putt at Birkdale's 15th and on the heels of his 13th hole mess. Doug Ferguson included a bit more on that eagle and other notes that help put a bow on 2017, as does Michael Bamberger's Golf.com top 10 list.
I'm pretty sure that in 2018 two historic and lively venues--straight fire, as the kids today would say--suggests we are in for another above average, maybe even historic season. Throw in a possible Tiger return, the solid state of most player's games and some potential big off-course changes to the PGA Tour schedule, and we have a lot to follow. If everything comes together, we could have a generational crossroads clash for the ages.
Oh, and there will be major events at Chicago Golf Club, the Old Course and Pebble Beach, too. Not bad. It all might even help us forget about the looming dud that is...
I enjoyed Neil McLeman's summary of the year's likely key dates. It allowed him to cover Tiger's likely return to the tour, the state of Rory and Phil's career, Sergio's return to Carnoustie and September's Ryder Cup.
The Golf.com roundtable kicked around a few fun topics for 2018, including what would be a successful season for Tiger, first-time major winners and best courses they played in 2017.
Bob Harig previews the men's major venues and does his best to say nothing about the emotional tumble we will all take going from Augusta National to Shinneock Hills to Carnoustie to...I can't even type it. It's August in St. Louis. Even the mosquitoes sweat.
Matt Adams and I debated the venue we're most excited about in 2018 and you know which one was not picked.
Kevin Casey's New Year's resolutions for top players pretty much sums up where everyone's games stand as the Masters is just 95 days away.
Adams, Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte looked ahead to 2018 with this roundtable discussing who has the most to lose in 2018.
Reader Comments (7)
I think that would be GREAT!
BillShamleffer
A long course at 7,547 yards, it was built around a large creek that comes into play on nine holes, with water coming into play on 11 of the 18 holes. Throw in thick rough, narrow fairways and high temperatures and humidity, and the last major of the year could quite possibly be a draining experience.
I'd rather have four different players win their first major, with Fowler at the top of my list.
Bellerive is not the best course in St. Louis. (St. Louis CC is).
But it is the hardest test of golf in St. Louis.
It is not a Top 10 (or even top 50 in US) course.
But it is a good example of classic Robert Trent Jones championship course of that era.
And it will fully test top-level PGA Tour players.
Its list of champions are: Gary Player - 1965 US Open; Nick Price - 1992 PGA Champ (when Nick was at the high point of his career); Peter Jacobson - 2004 US Seniro Open; & Camilo Villegas - 2008 BMW Championship (the year when he was Top 10 in World Rankings).
So the course identifies great players, performing at peak performance.
Possibly the greatest waste of Talent from NI since George Best.