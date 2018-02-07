Twitter: GeoffShac
Wednesday
Feb072018

Climate Coalition: "Only a small increase in sea-level rise would imperil all of the world's links courses"

A depressing new report on even the slightest change in sea levels suggests most of the world's links are imperiled, with some already on the cusp of major damage in a perfect storm scenario.

From an unbylined BBC report on The Climate Coalition issuing a warning to golf, football and cricket as the sports to be hardest hit, with links courses the most endangered.

The Open is the only one of golf's majors played in the UK and is hosted on links courses, including - as well at St Andrews and Royal Troon - Royal Birkdale, Hoylake, Royal Lytham & St Annes, Muirfield, Sandwich, Turnberry, Portrush and 2018 venue Carnoustie.

It adds that "more than 450 years of golfing history" at Montrose, one of the five oldest courses in the world, is at risk of being washed away by rising seas and coastal erosion linked to climate change.

Research published by Dundee University in 2016 showed the North Sea has crept 70 metres towards Montrose within the past 30 years.

Chris Curnin, director at Montrose Golf Links, said: "As the sea rises and the coast falls away, we're left with nowhere to go. Climate change is often seen as tomorrow's problem - but it's already eating away at our course.

"In a perfect storm we could lose 5-10 metres over just a couple of days and that could happen at pretty much any point."

Reader Comments (1)

Hope you're aware of what is happening at Royal North Devon, oldest Club in England still playing over it's original course area. Not only are the 7th and 8th holes in serious danger of being washed away neither the local Council nor the habitats and conservation lobby will do anything to assist. This despite the fact that the ingress of the sea also imperils a 1970s era landfill which those of us who grew up in the area know has industrial and medical waste sitting in it, just under the soil and turf covering that was put over it. The whole area faces a possible polution incident and no one apparently cares
02.7.2018 | Unregistered CommenterTim Aggett

