  • Playing Through: Modern Golf's Most Iconic Players and Moments
    by Jim Moriarty
  • Tommy's Honor: The Story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, Golf's Founding Father and Son
    by Kevin Cook
  • His Ownself: A Semi-Memoir (Anchor Sports)
    by Dan Jenkins
  • The Captain Myth: The Ryder Cup and Sport's Great Leadership Delusion
    by Richard Gillis
  • The Ryder Cup: Golf's Grandest Event – A Complete History
    by Martin Davis
  • A Life Well Played: My Stories
    by Arnold Palmer
  • Harvey Penick: The Life and Wisdom of the Man Who Wrote the Book on Golf
    by Kevin Robbins
  • Teeing Off: Players, Techniques, Characters, and Reflections from a Lifetime Inside the Game
    by Ken Bowden
Sunday
Oct082017

Today In Backstopping: Finau Saves A Shot, Thomas Says It's His "Right" To Play Quickly To Use Ball On Green As An Aid  

During Sunday's Safeway Open final round we had yet another example of the backstopping practice prevalent only in men's professional golf (here, here and here for 2017 samples). In case you haven't been watching, this is the now-regular practice where golf balls are left down on a green unless it's in the path to the hole, with various motives and theories as to why this has become practice instead of players simply marking their ball to protect the field. Speed of play is cited as the reasoning.

As Will Gray points out here for GolfChannel.com, Tony Finau was likely saved a shot during the 2017 Safeway Open final round when he had a buried lie with playing partner Jason Kokrak's 34-yard wedge shot was near the cup. In a post round interview with George Savaricus, Finau said he'd forgotten Kokrak's ball was by the hole when he hit. 

"Funny thing is, I forgot he hit. I was so focused on what I needed to do and how hard my shot was," Finau said. "I hit a perfect shot, but it was still going to go about 25-30 feet past. It was a bonus to hit his ball. I used the rules to my advantage, I guess, not knowing."

Finau finished second, one ahead of Phil Mickelson and two behind winner Brendan Steele.

Here is the shot that elicited a response from PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas.

In responding to Gray, Thomas said the practice of playing with a ball down by the hole happens "MAYBE" five times a year and is "part of the game, if I want to rush and hit a shot for that reason, it's my right."

So to recap: the player of the year says it's his right to rush a shot before a player can mark it, to gain an advantage that happens maybe five times a year. There you have it!

The implication of Thomas' second tweet is unclear to me. He retweeted a fan's thought related to grandstands and spectators that suggests he views this as a rub of the green matter, even while believing it's his right to take advantage of a competitor's ball on the green.

Somewhere Bobby Jones is harumphing at this admission.

The Rules allow a tournament committee to disqualify a player if they determined "players have agreed not to lift a ball that might assist any competitor."

Thomas also suggested the players are often too far away to mark a ball in time and this is why the practice occurs...five times a year, "MAYBE".

Half the time in these cases--that's MAYBE 2.5 times a year in Thomas's thinking--the walking distance is apparently too great for a player to wait, as Thomas demonstrated on the final day at TPC Boston earlier this season when Marc Leishman chipped up to the sixth hole and Thomas played quickly to enjoy what we now know was a hoped-for advantage.

But if we take the Kokrak-Finau example at Safeway, it would require an extra 20-22 seconds to have walked the 34 yards to slap a coin down before Finau played. Since Finau forgot Kokrak had hit, this wasn't possible. I'm not sure how you forget that a playing partner hit a shot, but alas, this is the situation.

Thomas believes too much attention is being paid to the subject, but prominent others are not agreeing.

While many don't see this practice as a major issue, I do not agree for the very simple reason that professional golf's success is built on the integrity of its players. Corporations pay handsomely to be part of professional golf because they view the athletes as the most honest and upstanding in all of sports. Many fans follow the sport and love it because the athletes have such integrity.

Having a top player openly confessing to taking advantage of a ball on the green to possibly better his chances of finishing near the hole, is not great. If we found that his peers knows he does this and leave the occasional ball down to help him, we'd have the makings of disqualification for violating the rules. That this is even a "thing" speaks to a cultural shift and behavior that, if it becomes commonplace, could cause some to question the integrity of the players. Or, at the very least, make fans question if the players are legitimiately competing or colluding for peculiar reasons.

Besides, play can be sped up in much better ways than this.

Reader Comments (21)

Whoa...rules experts, serious question for a novice here: can a committee note that Justin is openly on the record saying he tries to play a shot with a ball down for the next time he does this and it happens? That boy needs to be DQ'd and DQ'd hard to learn a lesson. His "right" my ass.
10.8.2017 | Unregistered CommenterNellie
You can take the boy out of the country club but you can’t take the country club out of the boy.
10.8.2017 | Unregistered CommenterOB
The speeds up play argument is their version of ‘it’s for the children’ that is a free pass for any argument for some people. By saying it’s to speed up play they are trying to cut off any criticism at the pass.

I mean all you complainers go on and on about slow play and then when we do something you complain about that to.

Stupid.
10.8.2017 | Unregistered CommenterGriffin
Nothing to stop them playing just as quickly when the other ball is in the way of the hole, but of course in that situation they wait until it's marked as it's not helping them. Quick play only comes into it when there's a backstop. Thomas is a spoiled brat, would love to see him DQ'd out of all of them. Will be interesting to see if this happens much at The Masters. Maybe they might intervene.
10.8.2017 | Unregistered CommenterRob S
Rob S

Unlike its founder, The Masters is notorious for looking the other way on questionable rules situations.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterPABoy
I've said it before and will say it again, you will not see this practice at the Ryder Cup. And that tells you all you need to know.

And FWIW - JT's stocks are falling by the day with me. I genuinely expected better.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterMatthewM
If the ball had been on the other side of be cup i.e. - in the way - you can be sure he would have made sure it was marked. Agree with Oberholser.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterBrianS
And, you know the only reason Thomas retweeted that dross about grandstands was because he thought it was a tweet from South African born PGA Tour member Branden Grace, and not some random golf fan with the same sounding name, spelt differently.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterMatthewM
C'mon, people. As for the cultural shift thing, the grow the game folks know they have the traditionalist fan base locked up. We'll sit there and moan about it but we're not going anywhere. The potential new fan, that prized commodity, loves this stuff. To Joe "get in the hole" Beer, this adds an exciting element to the game when a player can screw the field within the rules. How about we ask the new First Tee Chairman if the situation is included in the Spirit of the Game instruction process? What the kids come away with is more important than how dopey pros police themselves. If Hadley and Mickelson (T3) aren't sounding off about the hit their check took, let them eat cake.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterD. maculata
D mal,

I suspect the traditional fan base ain't what it used to be. The game is changing and not everyone likes the change. Heck there's lifelong golfers here who speak of not watching Tour events anymore. Sure they play, but they're not PGA Tour buffs like they perhaps were.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterMatthewM
I don't have a problem with the current practice. If three players are out in the fairway, 60 yards out, and the first two hit their shots into close proximity of the hole, the third player has an advantage. So what? That's just part of the game.

Maybe they should change the rule that no one marks until every ball is on the green. Once in awhile a player's ball might be stymied, but I would say that is "rub of the green." Play on. If that would speed up play, I am all for it.

Of all the problems which should be addressed in the modern game, this one is way, way down the list.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterHardy Greaves
Anyone who thinks this isn't collusion should give your head a shake. It may not be against the rules, but it is certainly against the spirit of the rules.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterBDF
It gives me a little insight into the kind of person JT is when no one is around or no one is looking. I know a lot of people like this.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterDrew Scott
Speed up play is laughable, but this is not new and has been going on for decades, Spotlight is on this issue now and I assume that ruling bodies are assembling committees with lawyers to discuss....
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterConvert
Three competitors are around 100 yards out. the first two stuff it to 2 feet, both past the hole. The 3rd lands short but hot, ball rolls up past the cup, hits one of the balls and stops. No penalty, no collusion.

But say 3rd shot catches a front bunker. All three make their way to green. first two stand on side of green while 3rd hits, and like Finau, the ball is stopped by one of the other two. Collusion. Should be penalties all around.

This is perfectly clear to me. You have a stroke-play event and each golfer is responsible to the field. The guy in the sand now has a simple par instead of a likely bogey. What could be more plain?

Of course in fourball match play backstopping is an important part of partner play. But that's an entirely different game. There is no field to protect.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterFXF
Golfers have been doing this for 100s of years, yet just now in 2017 it's a big transgression that must be changed immediately?
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterOle Tom Morris
@Convert, OTM...I have watched PGA TOUR golf for many years, and I can't really remember this happening very often on chip shots...occasionally on longer shots, but rarely. Can you imagine Azinger or Strange, Faldo or Woosnam allowing this to happen? I believe they would be practically running to get a mark on their ball rather than help their opponents. Maybe I'm wrong, but it does seem to be a fairly new unwritten agreement.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterBDF
How do you know that Bobby Jones would "harrumph" at this? Remember they still played stymies when he was around?
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterOle Tom Morris
I cant imagine that Finau played this shot in 10 seconds. The idea that they hadnt time to mark their balls or that they were saving time is nonsense.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered Commenterchico
These young stars are quickly coming off as your usual run of the mill entitled brats.
The play faster excuse is a transparent dodge...as if approaches and marking the ball constitute the whole problem.
Complete crap.
1 shot penalty stops this cheating tomorrow
10.9.2017 | Unregistered Commenterjjshaka
We are seeing more and more breaching of the rules and spirit of competition violations by todays young pros, Choi, Lexi and Rahm with their improper/sloppy ball marking.

These players are supposed to be professional. They should know at least the most elementary rules including the spirit of the game in competition. Including having a duty to protect the field.

Comments like, “… it’s my right” by Justin Thomas shows he has little regard for the field. Sorry Justin, you are a great player, but you are not entitled to that right if it involves protecting the field.

Then Finau says, “… I used the rules to my advantage, I guess, not knowing.” This says he doesn’t have a clear understanding of the matter. They are both defending their situation because they are now both culpable. You know they’d be telling their playing opponent to mark their ball if the ball was in front of the hole, but if it can help them, then it’s another matter… yeah right.

This didn’t happen on the PGA Tour back in the day. Guys like Hale Irwin, Ray Floyd, Lanny Wadkins, Tom Watson set the culture, these guys would rip young Thomas and Finau a new one if they pulled this stunt.

Mike Clayton called it out – “Silent Collusion”— should not be tolerated on the PGA Tour.
10.9.2017 | Unregistered CommenterZokol

