Assuming He's Back, A Look At Tiger's Eligibility Status
Not surprisingly, Tiger's built a nice career of wins, money and corresponding exemptions to play everywhere he wants but the World Golf Championship events.
Bob Harig has put together an interesting ESPN.com look at Tiger's status on the PGA Tour and in majors, including what happens in the U.S. Open after his 2018 exemption. His PGA Tour status is also of note:
Although Woods has not finished among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings or money earnings since 2013 -- the basic barometer for exempt status -- he should have few worries about playing a full schedule, if he chooses.
For 2018, Woods is exempt based on his 2013 Players Championship victory, which comes with a five-year exemption. Once that expires, his Lifetime Member exemption would kick in, which gives exempt status to a player who has at least 20 PGA Tour victories. Davis Love III and Vijay Singh are using that exemption in 2018
Reader Comments (11)
Open until he's in his 60's
US Open Special exemptions, most likely a few....if he needs more than 2 he likely isn't playing any more
HAs to earn his way into WGC events and the FEDEX playoffs
He'll always have a great schedule as long as he wants to play
I think a player can't play an opposite event either if you are eligible for the 'higher ranking' WGC event. I think McGirt wanted to play the Mississippi event a couple years ago but he was eligible for the WGC China tournament so no dice for playing in Mississippi. Seems odd but I guess they need rules for these kinds of things.
My real fear is that we will only see Tiger on TV and playing badly as well.
His mental state and lack of confidence will be real issues for him when he's in competition with the big boys. It's one thing to send a hand selected slow-mo video to the press v/s hitting your drive with a controlled swing after JT or DJ just bombed one 350 down the middle. Should be fun to watch .
But the "regular" PGAT member who doesn't have one of those status' mentioned above must get permission to play down if eligible for the PGAT event that week. Players on the weeks PGAT alternate list can always play down to the Web (if eligible for the Web event), even if they subsequently gain access to the PGAT field.