Assuming He's Back, A Look At Tiger's Eligibility Status 

Twitter: GeoffShac
Video
Golf Media Links
Organizations
Misc. Links
Blogs
Archive 10/04 to 07/05
  • The 1997 Masters: My Story
    The 1997 Masters: My Story
    by Tiger Woods
  • The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup
    The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup
    by John Feinstein
  • Tommy's Honor: The Story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, Golf's Founding Father and Son
    Tommy's Honor: The Story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, Golf's Founding Father and Son
    by Kevin Cook
  • Playing Through: Modern Golf's Most Iconic Players and Moments
    Playing Through: Modern Golf's Most Iconic Players and Moments
    by Jim Moriarty
  • His Ownself: A Semi-Memoir (Anchor Sports)
    His Ownself: A Semi-Memoir (Anchor Sports)
    by Dan Jenkins
  • The Captain Myth: The Ryder Cup and Sport's Great Leadership Delusion
    The Captain Myth: The Ryder Cup and Sport's Great Leadership Delusion
    by Richard Gillis
  • The Ryder Cup: Golf's Grandest Event – A Complete History
    The Ryder Cup: Golf's Grandest Event – A Complete History
    by Martin Davis
  • Harvey Penick: The Life and Wisdom of the Man Who Wrote the Book on Golf
    Harvey Penick: The Life and Wisdom of the Man Who Wrote the Book on Golf
    by Kevin Robbins
  • Grounds for Golf: The History and Fundamentals of Golf Course Design
    Grounds for Golf: The History and Fundamentals of Golf Course Design
    by Geoff Shackelford
  • The Art of Golf Design
    The Art of Golf Design
    by Michael Miller, Geoff Shackelford
  • The Future of Golf: How Golf Lost Its Way and How to Get It Back
    The Future of Golf: How Golf Lost Its Way and How to Get It Back
    by Geoff Shackelford
  • Lines of Charm: Brilliant and Irreverent Quotes, Notes, and Anecdotes from Golf's Golden Age Architects
    Lines of Charm: Brilliant and Irreverent Quotes, Notes, and Anecdotes from Golf's Golden Age Architects
    Sports Media Group
  • Alister MacKenzie's Cypress Point Club
    Alister MacKenzie's Cypress Point Club
    by Geoff Shackelford
  • The Golden Age of Golf Design
    The Golden Age of Golf Design
    by Geoff Shackelford
  • Masters of the Links: Essays on the Art of Golf and Course Design
    Masters of the Links: Essays on the Art of Golf and Course Design
    Sleeping Bear Press
  • The Good Doctor Returns: A Novel
    The Good Doctor Returns: A Novel
    by Geoff Shackelford
  • The Captain: George C. Thomas Jr. and His Golf Architecture
    The Captain: George C. Thomas Jr. and His Golf Architecture
    by Geoff Shackelford
« Golf Magazine Not Part Of Time Inc. Sale To Meredith | Main | 2017: Year "Ultra-Premium" Became Part Of The Golf Industry »
Monday
Nov272017

Assuming He's Back, A Look At Tiger's Eligibility Status 

Not surprisingly, Tiger's built a nice career of wins, money and corresponding exemptions to play everywhere he wants but the World Golf Championship events.

Bob Harig has put together an interesting ESPN.com look at Tiger's status on the PGA Tour and in majors, including what happens in the U.S. Open after his 2018 exemption. His PGA Tour status is also of note:

Although Woods has not finished among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings or money earnings since 2013 -- the basic barometer for exempt status -- he should have few worries about playing a full schedule, if he chooses.

For 2018, Woods is exempt based on his 2013 Players Championship victory, which comes with a five-year exemption. Once that expires, his Lifetime Member exemption would kick in, which gives exempt status to a player who has at least 20 PGA Tour victories. Davis Love III and Vijay Singh are using that exemption in 2018

DateMonday, November 27, 2017 at 10:16 AM Comment11 Comments | in
Print ArticlePrint Article

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (11)

Masters until he's in his 60's
Open until he's in his 60's
US Open Special exemptions, most likely a few....if he needs more than 2 he likely isn't playing any more

HAs to earn his way into WGC events and the FEDEX playoffs

He'll always have a great schedule as long as he wants to play
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterP Thomas
I disagree that he'll get "as many as he wants" when it comes to U.S. Open exemptions. If he gets them and plays well, or is otherwise playing well around the time of an Open, yes. But I don't think they'll be automatic. But in Tiger's defense, I don't think he'd ask for them unless he feels he can compete.
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterJohn
Always learn something on here. I had no idea that "an exempt player on the PGA Tour cannot play a Web.com event". Makes sense. Just didn't know it.
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterSchlasser
Schlasser,

I think a player can't play an opposite event either if you are eligible for the 'higher ranking' WGC event. I think McGirt wanted to play the Mississippi event a couple years ago but he was eligible for the WGC China tournament so no dice for playing in Mississippi. Seems odd but I guess they need rules for these kinds of things.
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterGriffin
Questions abound: Do any pharmaceutical companies sponsor events? Will the last place check this week cover recent legal fees? Had he been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet would it have a Nike swoosh on the side? What changes in his handful of pills formula did he make to go from driving menace to swinging pain free in only 5 months?
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterDrBunsenHoneydew
Geoff, I a big fan but enough on Eldrick's return. Your blog is for real golf fans and you don't have to pander to us like the networks. MFL
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterMFL
MFL, this is the week Tiger is back, again (3/4th time?) so it is a valid topic. Such news will make any sports story on Thursday.
My real fear is that we will only see Tiger on TV and playing badly as well.
11.27.2017 | Unregistered CommenterColin MacGillivray
Colin: as far as TV is concerned, there is Tiger and there are other golfers, unindividuated. Your fear is just a statement of what is to come.
11.28.2017 | Unregistered CommenterV.Lind
@John... I have to disagree with you in that I believe that Tiger will take any exemptions and do whatever he has to do to keep himself relevant and the sponsors wiring the $'s to his account. His pride is something of the past.

His mental state and lack of confidence will be real issues for him when he's in competition with the big boys. It's one thing to send a hand selected slow-mo video to the press v/s hitting your drive with a controlled swing after JT or DJ just bombed one 350 down the middle. Should be fun to watch .
11.28.2017 | Unregistered CommenterJupiter
@Jupiter, we'll agree to disagree. I don't think he'll take invites if he's really playing poorly. That's not good for sponsors either.
11.28.2017 | Unregistered CommenterJohn
Schlasser.... There is a hard and fast prohibition against "playing down" to a regular PGAT or Web event opposite WGC's when the player is eligible for the WGC. But playing down to the Web is allowed, but limited to certain classes of members. Generally PGAT members who are eligible for the specific Web.com event via their PGAT Life Member, Past Champion, Special Temporary or Veterans status can play down to a web event, even if eligible for the PGAT event. (Like Rocco Mediate used)

But the "regular" PGAT member who doesn't have one of those status' mentioned above must get permission to play down if eligible for the PGAT event that week. Players on the weeks PGAT alternate list can always play down to the Web (if eligible for the Web event), even if they subsequently gain access to the PGAT field.
11.28.2017 | Unregistered CommenterRobopz

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  