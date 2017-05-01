Twitter: GeoffShac
Monday
May012017

LPGA Tour Event Giving Field Spot To Twitter Poll Winner

And there is something these four finalists have in common. I've been trying to put a finger on it...just can't quite get it. Anyway, they are the lucky four, that we know!

Here is the ShopRite LPGA Classic Tweet, and do make sure to go read the fan backlash. While I'm all for sponsors invites being used as an event sees fit, the response on Twitter suggests this stunt may backfire.

As GolfDigest.com's Alex Myers notes, the tournament is working with MVP Index on this idea. That is the media tracking firm founded by Shawn Spieth, father of Jordan.

Reader Comments (5)

This is such a slippery slope to be going down for women's sports.

Curious who else is behind it. Probably the same agent or something. Lot of Puma players.
05.2.2017 | Unregistered CommenterRon
To be fair Carly can play. She's won a couple of LET events- but this does send out a very strange message!
05.2.2017 | Unregistered CommenterChico
Visit Grill Room Social Snapshots on the GC website for the answer. It can be found in every 3rd-4th photo.
05.2.2017 | Unregistered CommenterD. maculata
Could have sworn this was a golf competition, not 8th grade student council.
05.2.2017 | Unregistered CommenterGolden Bell
Aw hell, it's not as if they can't play at all.
05.2.2017 | Unregistered Commenterkenoneputt

