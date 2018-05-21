Wise: 21 Year Old Has Highest GIR Percentage Since 1997/
Our eyes did not deceive us during Aaron Wise's debut win at Trinity Forest: he put on a ball-striking display for the ages.
Wise dominated in strokes gained off the tee and approaching the green:
The size of Trinity Forest's greens and high field average (84%) does not diminish his Green-In-Regulation number given where the performance landed historically (which seems to have played a WGC in Mexico in 2006!*):
Runner-up Marc Leishman hit 77.78% of his greens.
*Doral