Wise: 21 Year Old Has Highest GIR Percentage Since 1997

/

Our eyes did not deceive us during Aaron Wise's debut win at Trinity Forest: he put on a ball-striking display for the ages.

Wise dominated in strokes gained off the tee and approaching the green:

Screen Shot 2018-05-21 at 10.25.43 AM.png

The size of Trinity Forest's greens and high field average (84%) does not diminish his Green-In-Regulation number given where the performance landed historically (which seems to have played a WGC in Mexico in 2006!*):

Runner-up Marc Leishman hit 77.78% of his greens. 

*Doral

 

 